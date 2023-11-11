‘If you served, we honor you today’: Vicksburg’s veterans ignore rain for memorial service Published 5:52 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023

When they served in the armed forces, Vicksburg’s veterans had to deal with numerous obstacles to achieve their mission.

On Saturday, the organizers of Vicksburg’s annual Veterans Day program had their own obstacles for the program’s 44th year as inclement weather forced the cancellation of the parade and moved the memorial service inside.

The change did not deter veterans and their families, who moved to American Legion Post 3 and participated in the service to remember fallen and living veterans.

“The universe has invaded our plans to honor our veterans,” said Willie Glasper, a member of the Vicksburg Veterans Day Committee and commander of the Sons of the American Legion.

“The one thing I can say is that when you have a determination to do something, you don’t let anything stop you,” he said, with a nearby vet saying “Amen.”

“I’m not a veteran, but my father was; my brother was,” Glasper said. “I just believe in honoring the veterans because of this freedom that we have and we just take for granted every day.

“Many have served and as stated many times this morning, many have given some and some gave all.”

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. commended the committee for its work and then turned his attention to the veterans before presenting a proclamation from the city.

“If you served, we honor you today,” he said.

“I’m always going to be honored and grateful for those that serve. And I say to all of you that serve, we owe you the honor, or rather the Honorable George Flaggs; the Honorable Michael Mayfield; the Honorable Alex Monsour, we owe you the honor.

“I always say thank you for your service, because I think it’s the highest honor you can give a veteran when you see them to say to them. Thank you, thank you. Or I’m thankful for your service.”

Maj. Monica S. Jones, the program’s featured speaker, told the vets “I’m humbled to spend today with you. I want to honor you all for your selfless service that is to our nation alongside of our previous generations, for the courage that they have shown and the sacrifices that they have made to us.”

She called the veterans selfless and humble, adding they do things in their community quietly and without seeking special attention for their efforts.

“It’s up to us that I ask the community to ensure that our veterans get what they need, the support, even if they don’t ask for the help,” she said. “I ask that we all consider that they need help, and we pay it for with kindness.”

Addressing the veterans living and fallen, Jones said “no tribute or praise can truly match the magnitude for your service and sacrifice. Again, thank you for your service. May God continue to bless you and thank you.”

