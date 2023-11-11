Old Post Files: Nov. 11, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mr. and Mrs. B.W. Griffith went to Clinton. • Col. George Hogaboom returned from Jackson.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mrs. W.H. Fitz-Hugh left for New Orleans. • Dr. and Mrs. Ike Knox had a visit from Mrs. B.W. Griffith.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Services were held for Charles Funn, a retired railroadman. • Sheila Clark of WES spoke to the Optimist Club.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Rebecca Bell, a student at St. Francis Xavier Academy, was ill. • Mr. and Mrs. Henry Burns Jr. announced the birth of a daughter, Sheila.

60 Years Ago: 1963

The Rev. and Mrs. Hollis Howell announced the birth of a daughter, Vickie. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Rather of Edwards, announced the birth of a daughter, Sheila.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Clarissa Behr, of Vicksburg, was the winner of the voice solo and orchestra division in the Millsap’s Music Teachers Association convention competition.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Kametra LaTonda Reed was 3 years old today. • Services were held for Alice Hunter of Edwards.

30 Years Ago: 1993

The Children’s House Montessori PTO planned an auction. • Residents of Signal Hill Lane opposed construction in an area with a history of flooding.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Nicholas Scott Townsend was killed in a crash on the way to class at Warren Central High School. He was 15.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Warren County landed a trifecta of teams in the football playoffs.