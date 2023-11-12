How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players – Nov. 11 Published 1:57 pm Sunday, November 12, 2023

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools

• Virginia Union fullback Joe Johnson (Vicksburg High) started and helped the Panthers rush for 158 yards in a 21-10 victory over Fayetteville State in the CIAA championship game. It was Virginia Union’s first conference title in 22 years.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) was 3-for-3 on PATs, had one touchback on four kickoffs, and made one solo tackle in a 27-21 loss to Prairie View A&M.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had two tackles, including one sack, in a 70-27 victory over Bluefield University. Reinhardt clinched the NAIA Appalachian Athletic Conference championship with the win.

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had seven total tackles, including five solos, in the loss to Reinhardt. He also had 28 yards on two kickoff returns.

• South Alabama offensive lineman Reed Buys (Warren Central) started at left guard and helped the Jaguars rush for 199 yards in a 21-14 victory over Arkansas State.

• Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College running back Trey Hall (Warren Central) ran for 37 yards on 11 carries in a 33-21 loss to East Mississippi in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference playoffs. Hall also returned three kickoffs for 55 yards.

• Copiah-Lincoln Community College kicker Brandon Gilliam (Warren Central) made two field goals of 31 and 33 yards, and went 6-for-6 on PATs as the Wolves crushed Northwest Mississippi 48-14 in the MACCC semifinals. Gilliam also averaged 32.5 yards on four punts and had one touchback on nine kickoffs.

Co-Lin (9-1) will play East Mississippi (8-2) in the MACCC championship game Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. in Scooba.