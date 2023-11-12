Photo Gallery: Finally, Bayou Independent Wrestling has come back to Vicksburg
Published 6:12 pm Sunday, November 12, 2023
Cameron Yarborough takes in the scene during intermission at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Ring announcer Jason Camden, left, and referee Dave Miller stand in the ring during Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Rey Fury sits in the corner before his match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Rey Fury cartwheels past opponent Adam Priest on the ring apron during their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Adam Priest pins Rey Fury during their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Rey Fury gathers himself on the ropes during a match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Rey Fury, top, comes off the top rope with an elbow to finish off his opponent Adam Priest during their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Adam Priest walks out of the ring after losing his match to Rey Fury at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Rey Fury has his hand raised in victory by referee Dave Miller after beating Adam Priest at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Rey Fury celebrates with fans after winning his match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bayou Independent Wrestling Women's champion Emmy Camacho makes her entrance during the promotion's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Emmy Camacho, right, uses her boot to choke Alejandra Lion in the corner during their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Emmy Camacho delivers a dropkick to Alejandra Lion during their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Emmy Camacho delivers a running senton to Alejandra Lion during their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Hunter Law catches his breath by taking a seat amongst the fans during a match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Rey Fury signs an autograph on the arm of young fan John Clayton Metz at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Chase Stevens tosses his opponent Hunter Law back into the ring during their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Hunter Law applies a hold to opponent Chase Stevens, while referee Dave Miller checks for a submission during a match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Merchandise for the wrestler Jeremiah sits on a table during Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
The wrestler Jeremiah makes his entrance at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jeremiah, left, locks up with Gio Savage at the start of their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jeremiah, left, is caught in the corner by his opponent Gio Savage during their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jeremiah suplexes Gio Savage into the corner during their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Fans watch from their ringside seats as Jeremiah and Gio Savage brawl in front of them at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Gio Savage lifts Jeremiah onto his shoulders during their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Gio Savage jumps off the top rope as he tries to finish off Jeremiah during their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Gio Savage uses a chain to choke Jeremiah after their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jeremiah lays on the ring apron after his match against Gio Savage at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Stephanie Miller, right, bags an item at a merchandise table during Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Michael Shafer applies a headlock to Nate Collins during a match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Referee Dave Miller, center, raises the arms of the tag team "Horsepower" — Eddie Martinez, left, and Nate Collins, right — after their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bam Bam Malone makes his entrance for the main event of Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bayou Independent Wrestling Southern Champion Angel Camacho makes his entrance for the main event of the promotion's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bayou Independent Wrestling Southern Champion Angel Camacho jaws with a fan before the main event of the promotion's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A fan heckles wrestler Angel Camacho before the main event of Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bam Bam Malone delivers a splash to Angel Camacho in the corner during the main event of Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Angel Camacho uses his boot to choke Bam Bam Malone in the corner during their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Fans watch the main event of Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Angel Camacho uses Bam Bam Malone's hair to choke him on the ropes during the main event of Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bam Bam Malone delivers a dropper to Jeremiah during the main event of Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jeremiah lays on the floor at ringside as fans watch the action in the ring during the main event of Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Angel Camacho comes off the top rope to drop onto Bam Bam Malone during their match at Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bam Bam Malone delivers his dropper finisher to Angel Camacho during the main event of Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bam Bam Malone pins Angel Camacho to win the Bayou Independent Wrestling Southern Championship in the main event of the promotion's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bam Bam Malone receives the Bayou Independent Wrestling Southern Championship after pinning Angel Camacho in the main event of the promotion's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bam Bam Malone celebrates with Cassidy Riley at the conclusion of Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bam Bam Malone celebrates after beating Angel Camacho to win the Bayou Independent Wrestling Southern Championship in the main event of the promotion's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bam Bam Malone poses for a photo with Ginger Griffin after Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bam Bam Malone signs an autograph for fan Ginger Griffin after Bayou Independent Wrestling's "Courage & Sacrifice" show Saturday at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bayou Independent Wrestling’s return to Vicksburg included a milestone moment for the promotion with the crowning of a new champion at the “Courage & Sacrifice” event at the Ardis T. Williams City Auditorium.
In the main event of the six-match card, Bam Bam Malone pinned Angel Camacho to win the promotion’s top belt, the BIW Southern Championship. Malone is the ninth person to hold the title since BIW was founded in 2007.
The rest of the card included two other championship matches. Rey Fury defeated Adam Priest to retain his BIW Deep South Heritage Championship in the opening match, and Emmy Camacho kept her BIW Women’s Championship by beating Alejandra Lion.
In other matches, Chase Stevens defeated Hunter Law; Jeremiah pinned Gio Savage; and Horsepower (Eddie Martinez and Nate Collins) beat Best Picture (Michael Shafer and Sebastian Emby) in a tag team match.
“Courage & Sacrifice” was the last of three Bayou Independent Wrestling shows in Vicksburg in 2023. The West Monroe, La.-based promotion holds monthly shows in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas, is scheduled to return to Vicksburg on March 16, 2024.
About Ernest Bowker
Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.
