Photo Gallery: Finally, Bayou Independent Wrestling has come back to Vicksburg Published 6:12 pm Sunday, November 12, 2023

Bayou Independent Wrestling’s return to Vicksburg included a milestone moment for the promotion with the crowning of a new champion at the “Courage & Sacrifice” event at the Ardis T. Williams City Auditorium.

In the main event of the six-match card, Bam Bam Malone pinned Angel Camacho to win the promotion’s top belt, the BIW Southern Championship. Malone is the ninth person to hold the title since BIW was founded in 2007.

The rest of the card included two other championship matches. Rey Fury defeated Adam Priest to retain his BIW Deep South Heritage Championship in the opening match, and Emmy Camacho kept her BIW Women’s Championship by beating Alejandra Lion.

In other matches, Chase Stevens defeated Hunter Law; Jeremiah pinned Gio Savage; and Horsepower (Eddie Martinez and Nate Collins) beat Best Picture (Michael Shafer and Sebastian Emby) in a tag team match.

“Courage & Sacrifice” was the last of three Bayou Independent Wrestling shows in Vicksburg in 2023. The West Monroe, La.-based promotion holds monthly shows in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas, is scheduled to return to Vicksburg on March 16, 2024.

