Volunteer of the Week: Rusty Fuller in third decade serving Miss Mississippi Published 8:00 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Rusty Fuller. Fuller is a lifelong resident of Vicksburg who works for the Mississippi Forestry Commission as a systems analyst. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and got his MBA from Mississippi College. He is a member of the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club and serves as a volunteer with the Miss Mississippi Pageant.

How did your volunteering for Miss Mississippi begin?

I was a member of the Vicksburg Jaycees, which at that time was the organization that was in charge of handling the Miss Mississippi pageant here in Vicksburg. Being a member of the Jaycees allowed me to serve in various positions within the pageant staff on a yearly basis.

How long have you been volunteering with The Miss Mississippi pageant?

I have been volunteering with Miss Mississippi for 33 years.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering for the Pageant?

There are so many great memories, but my favorite memory while volunteering for the pageant was the opportunity to meet (former Miss America) Mary Ann Mobley and her husband Gary Collins. They were the biggest celebrities I had ever met at that time.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

I would tell anyone interested in being a part of something by volunteering to get out there and get involved. If it is something you are interested in, you will be rewarded by the people you will meet, the knowledge you will gain and the lifetime of memories you will experience. Just must take the first step.

What are some of your tasks while volunteering?

With the pageant, I am involved with moving in and out of the convention center. Once the show begins, handle the seating, much like an usher position, as well as many other roles as needed throughout the week.

What have you learned from volunteering?

I have learned over the years that it takes people willing to give of their time to make things happen. You will not be a success in whatever volunteering role you take on without applying yourself and being willing to get the job at hand done. Volunteering is rewarding, but it takes the willingness of many to accomplish the goal.

How can someone else who might be interested in volunteering with the Miss Mississippi Organization get involved?

If someone is interested in joining the pageant organization, all they need to do is contact the pageant office, inform them of their willingness to volunteer and provide them an area they could be of help to the organization. The organization is always appreciative of new volunteers coming in and helping with pageant week.

