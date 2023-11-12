Warren Central soccer teams go 4-0 at Laurel Tournament Published 9:27 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

Warren Central’s girls’ and boys’ soccer teams both racked up goals, shutouts and victories Saturday at the early-season Laurel Tournament.

The Lady Vikes defeated Magee 8-0 and Purvis 5-2, while the boys’ team beat Enterprise-Clarke 3-0 and Magee 5-0.

For the Lady Vikes (5-1), Jordan Polk scored three goals and assisted on another against Magee. Gloria Hall had a goal and two assists, Brooke Steed had one goal and one assist, and Evella Fairley and Rachel Opperman scored one goal each.

In the win over Purvis, Steed scored twice, and Allie Mason, Mary Clell Allred and Melissa Herrle once each. Polk and Kennedy Smith also had one goal apiece.

Herrle had one assist in each game.

On the boys’ side, Warren Central goal keeper Colby Solomon only had to make one save to post two shutouts. His defense allowed Enterprise-Clarke and Magee a combined four shots, with only one of those making it on goal.

In the 3-0 win over Enterprise, Jacob Porter had a goal and an assist while Tyler Godshaw and Duke Esparza netted one goal each for the Vikings (5-1).

In the 5-0 win against Magee, Daniel Wescott was the star with two goals and one assist. Luke Bond also had one goal and one assist, and Porter and Reed McClurg finished with one goal each.

Warren Central will play two home games this week, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. vs. Murrah and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m. against Florence.