Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

Vicksburg High boys basketball player Jaylin Jackson scored 16 points in a 91-56 victory over Lanier on Thursday.

The Gators will play three road games this week — at Brandon on Tuesday, at Holmes County Central on Thursday, and at Cleveland Central on Saturday, Nov. 18. Their next home game is Nov. 28 vs. Northwest Rankin.

