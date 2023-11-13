Bertha M. Carson Published 5:04 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

Bertha M. Carson passed away on Nov. 6, at Merit Health River Region. She was 89.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church (2585 N. Washington St.).

Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 17, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from noon until the hour of the service.

Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.