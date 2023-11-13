Blake Bell achieves top ACT score Published 2:41 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

Blake Bell, son of Chad and Melissa Bell of Madison and grandson of Vicksburg residents, Mrs. Charlotte Ellis and the late Reggie Ellis, a Senior at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, recently earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

About one-quarter of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the United States’ high school graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 out of 1.34 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1 to 36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.

The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.

“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of

their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”

The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school.

Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in the core subject areas.

ACT scores are accepted by major four-year colleges and universities across the U.S.