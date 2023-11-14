The Salvation Army invites the community to come celebrate the Red Kettle Kick-Off Event, a kickoff to Christmas. Published 6:40 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The Salvation Army invites the community to join its annual holiday celebration, kicking off its largest and most recognized fundraiser, the Red Kettle Campaign.

On Friday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m., The Salvation Army will launch this season’s Christmas campaign at Washington Street Park (1007 Washington St.), with the inaugural ringing of the iconic bell heralding the spirit of hope and generosity that defines the organization’s mission and commitment to “Doing The Most Good.”

Through the community’s support, The Salvation Army of Vicksburg serves individuals and families confronted with unexpected and often devastating crises.

Email newsletter signup

The organization offers meal assistance, emergency financial assistance, youth programs and women’s ministries.

The Salvation Army raised this year’s fundraising goal to over $47,000 to meet the anticipated increased needs this holiday season and beyond.

“We are committed to helping our community overcome crisis and need every season. All donations support local programs and services to our neighbors when they need it most,” said Major Janna Torgerson, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has embraced the need for convenient giving options. All Red Kettles now feature QR codes, enabling shoppers to make quick and secure donations with their phones.

In addition, kettles are enabled for credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal or Venmo. For those who prefer the convenience of online giving, visit VicksburgKettle.org.

Businesses, individuals and groups can host online Red Kettle fundraisers by choosing the ‘Fundraising’ option at VicksburgKettle.org.

Guests will also have the opportunity to adopt an Angel Tree recipient, providing gifts and clothing to children, seniors and families who would otherwise go without.

Last year, The Salvation Army provided gifts and essentials to 700 children and 320 seniors in need.

“Please join us as we still have many Christmas angels that need adopting,” said Major Torgerson. “Because only together can we ensure every child and senior gets to experience the joy and miracle of Christmas.”

Salvation Army Angel Trees can be found at Pemberton Mall and Walmart.

Also, gifts can be purchased from the comfort of your home through https://www.walmart.com/sparkgood.

For more information, visit The Salvation Army at 530 Mission 66, Vicksburg, email Janna.Torgerson@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 601-456-4444.

Visit SalvationArmyVicksburg.org or call 601-456-4444 to volunteer, donate or learn more about how you can support The Salvation Army this Christmas and beyond.