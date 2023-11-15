Basketball Roundup: Vicksburg splits with Brandon; St. Al and WC swept in early-season contests Published 9:38 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The Vicksburg Gators have a busy schedule in November, and have gotten busy winning as well.

Davian Williams scored a game-high 26 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, as the Gators beat Brandon 67-63 in a boys’ basketball game on Tuesday.

Kameryn Bailey added 12 points for the Gators, Lazaveon Sylvester scored 11 and Kealon Bass had nine. The Gators were 8-for-9 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter as they overcame a 47-40 deficit heading into the final period.

Braylon Barnes led Brandon (2-2) with 23 points. Nate White scored 14, and Ottis Harrison had 11.

Vicksburg (3-1) won its third game in a row, with the last two of those coming on the road. It’ll play at Holmes County Central on Thursday and Cleveland Central on Friday.

Washington School 55, St. Aloysius 45

Anthony McCloud finished with 22 points and five rebounds, but St. Aloysius lost to Washington School.

Carson Henderson added eight points and six rebounds for the Flashes, and Laken Bradley had five points.

St. Al’s junior high team did beat Washington, 37-34, as Walt Andrews pumped in 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. Dru Gleese scored five points as well.

Girls

Brandon 46, Vicksburg 44

The Vicksburg Missy Gators played perhaps their best game of the season so far, but couldn’t break into the win column.

Jadyn Ragland scored a game-high 20 points and Brandon (3-0) held off Vicksburg (0-4) to remain undefeated.

Cynia Johnson and Kierra James led the Missy Gators with 10 points apiece, while Terri Boyd and Jordan Grace scored eight each. Grace made two 3-pointers.

Two of Vicksburg’s losses have been by a total of three points. It’ll try again for its first win Thursday at 6 p.m., when it goes on the road to play Holmes County Central.

Northwest Rankin 60, Warren Central 10

Leah Brandon finished with 18 points, Jordan Griffith and Jordyn Crumedy added 10 each, and Northwest Rankin (2-1) defeated the Warren Central Lady Vikes (0-4).

Makayla Mitchell scored six of Warren Central’s 10 points, while Harmony Wright and Shay Hodge had two each.

Northwest Rankin also beat Warren Central in the boys’ game Tuesday, 62-37.

Warren Central will play at Brandon Thursday at 6 p.m.

Washington School 50, St. Aloysius 34

Olivia Larsen scored 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter, but the St. Aloysius Lady Flashes were not able to get past Washington School.

Megan Theriot added nine points for St. Al, and Annslee Averett scored six.

St. Al will play at home Thursday at 6 p.m., against the Mississippi School for the Deaf.