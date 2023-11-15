Old Post Files: Nov. 15, 1923-2013
Published 6:40 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.
100 Years Ago: 1923
Porter Brothers installed a Bowser gasoline pump. • T. Francis O’Brien died.
90 Years Ago: 1933
Sister Mary Agnes died. • Jeanette Meacham and T.A. Middlebrooks were married.
Email newsletter signup
80 Years Ago: 1943
J.B. Smith was a patient at the Vicksburg Infirmary. • Mayor J.C. Hamilton was in Birmingham, Ala. for a few days.
70 Years Ago: 1953
Eddie Jenkins celebrated his 8th birthday. • Juanita Dean received a visit from her brother J.M. Dean.
60 Years Ago: 1963
Mrs. Elma Platte was visiting with her sister C.E. Paul in Los Angeles. • Services were held for James Taylor.
50 Years Ago: 1973
The City of Vicksburg plans to observe the Christmas season traditionally despite the energy crisis.
40 Years Ago: 1983
A severe storm and cold front moved through Vicksburg. • Services were held for Oscar ‘Pumpkin” Shorter.
30 Years Ago: 1993
Annie B. Madison died. • South Park Elementary students dressed as Pilgrims and Native Americans for Thanksgiving.
20 Years Ago: 2003
“Jesus is coming. Repent y’all,” is found spray-painted on 12 landmarks in town including statues inside Vicksburg National Military Park. • Martha C. Johnson died at the age of 81.
10 Years Ago: 2013
Former MVD Chief Walsh to retire this month, Corps said. • Services were held for Randy Naylor Sr.