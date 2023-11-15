Old Post Files: Nov. 15, 1923-2013 Published 6:40 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Porter Brothers installed a Bowser gasoline pump. • T. Francis O’Brien died.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Sister Mary Agnes died. • Jeanette Meacham and T.A. Middlebrooks were married.

80 Years Ago: 1943

J.B. Smith was a patient at the Vicksburg Infirmary. • Mayor J.C. Hamilton was in Birmingham, Ala. for a few days.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Eddie Jenkins celebrated his 8th birthday. • Juanita Dean received a visit from her brother J.M. Dean.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mrs. Elma Platte was visiting with her sister C.E. Paul in Los Angeles. • Services were held for James Taylor.

50 Years Ago: 1973

The City of Vicksburg plans to observe the Christmas season traditionally despite the energy crisis.

40 Years Ago: 1983

A severe storm and cold front moved through Vicksburg. • Services were held for Oscar ‘Pumpkin” Shorter.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Annie B. Madison died. • South Park Elementary students dressed as Pilgrims and Native Americans for Thanksgiving.

20 Years Ago: 2003

“Jesus is coming. Repent y’all,” is found spray-painted on 12 landmarks in town including statues inside Vicksburg National Military Park. • Martha C. Johnson died at the age of 81.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Former MVD Chief Walsh to retire this month, Corps said. • Services were held for Randy Naylor Sr.