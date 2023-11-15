Register awarded first place at the Mississippi State Graduate Student Research Symposium Published 9:40 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Matthew Register is among almost 50 Mississippi State graduate students who won prizes for their cutting-edge work during the fall 2023 Graduate Student Research Symposium.

Register, a Ph.D. student from Vicksburg, studying mechanical engineering, won first place in the Engineering category for their oral presentation, “Finite element modeling of an active cooling plate design for Wire-DED of CP-Ti.”

Nearly 120 Mississippi State graduate students participated in the symposium, a bi-annual event allowing students to showcase their faculty-guided research and creative activity.

This fall’s GSRS included students from diverse departments and colleges who participated in poster and oral presentation sessions, sharing their research with the MSU community. Student projects were evaluated by 43 judges, who provided feedback that can be useful in improving current research and preparing for future endeavors.

Research projects were divided into four categories: Agriculture and Life Sciences; Education, Arts and Sciences, and Business; Engineering; and Forest Resources and Veterinary Medicine.

The event featured 14 oral and eight poster sessions, and about 20 moderators and volunteers. Winning students received $150 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place entries.

The event was hosted by the Graduate School in collaboration with the MSU Graduate Student Association.

For more information about the GSRS, visit www.grad.msstate.edu/students/graduate-development/graduate-research-symposium.