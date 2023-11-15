Ten finalists for the 2023 Conerly Trophy are announced
Published 9:34 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023
JACKSON — Two quarterbacks, five running backs, a linebacker, a center and a punter made the final cut for Mississippi’s top in-state football award.
Ten finalists for the C Spire Conerly Trophy, given each year to Mississippi’s top college football player, were announced Tuesday by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Each of Mississippi’s four-year football teams selected one player, and the winner will be selected by a panel of statewide media and NFL scouts.
The finalists are quarterbacks Aaron Allen (Alcorn State) and Patrick Shegog (Delta State); Millsaps College punter Ethan Klapatch; Mississippi Valley State center Rondey Luckett; Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson; and running backs Kolbe Blunt (Belhaven), Irv Mulligan (Jackson State), Marcus Williams (Mississippi College), Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss) and Frank Gore Jr. (Southern Miss).
Judkins won the Conerly Trophy in 2022. Ole Miss players have won it each of the past three years, and only one player from a team other than Ole Miss or Mississippi State has won it every year since 2009.
The winner of the 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy will be announced during a presentation at the Country Club of Jackson on Tuesday, Nov. 28, hosted by CBS football analyst Charles Davis.
Tickets for the event are available online at www.msfame.com or by stopping by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame office on Lakeland Drive in Jackson.
C Spire Conerly Trophy winners
2022 – Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss
2021 – Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
2020 – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
2019 – Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
2018 – Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
2017 – A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
2016 – Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
2015 – Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State
2014 – Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State
2013 – Gabe Jackson, OL, Mississippi State
2012 – Bo Wallace, QB, Ole Miss
2011 – Austin Davis, QB, Southern Miss
2010 – Chris White, LB, Mississippi State
2009 – Anthony Dixon, RB, Mississippi State
2008 – Juan Joseph, QB, Millsaps
2007 – Damion Fletcher, RB, Southern Miss
2006 – Patrick Willis, LB, Ole Miss
2005 – Jerious Norwood, RB, Mississippi State
2004 – Michael Boley, LB, Southern Miss
2003 – Eli Manning, QB, Ole Miss
2002 – Rod Davis, LB, Southern Miss
2001 – Eli Manning, QB, Ole Miss
2000 – Josh Bright, QB, Delta St.
1999 – Deuce McAllister, RB, Ole Miss
1998 – J.J. Johnson, RB, Mississippi State
1997 – Stewart Patridge, QB, Ole Miss
1996 – Tregnel Thomas, RB, Delta State