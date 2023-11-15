Ten finalists for the 2023 Conerly Trophy are announced Published 9:34 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

JACKSON — Two quarterbacks, five running backs, a linebacker, a center and a punter made the final cut for Mississippi’s top in-state football award.

Ten finalists for the C Spire Conerly Trophy, given each year to Mississippi’s top college football player, were announced Tuesday by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Each of Mississippi’s four-year football teams selected one player, and the winner will be selected by a panel of statewide media and NFL scouts.

The finalists are quarterbacks Aaron Allen (Alcorn State) and Patrick Shegog (Delta State); Millsaps College punter Ethan Klapatch; Mississippi Valley State center Rondey Luckett; Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson; and running backs Kolbe Blunt (Belhaven), Irv Mulligan (Jackson State), Marcus Williams (Mississippi College), Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss) and Frank Gore Jr. (Southern Miss).

Email newsletter signup

Judkins won the Conerly Trophy in 2022. Ole Miss players have won it each of the past three years, and only one player from a team other than Ole Miss or Mississippi State has won it every year since 2009.

The winner of the 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy will be announced during a presentation at the Country Club of Jackson on Tuesday, Nov. 28, hosted by CBS football analyst Charles Davis.

Tickets for the event are available online at www.msfame.com or by stopping by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame office on Lakeland Drive in Jackson.

C Spire Conerly Trophy winners

2022 – Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss

2021 – Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

2020 – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

2019 – Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

2018 – Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

2017 – A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

2016 – Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

2015 – Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State

2014 – Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State

2013 – Gabe Jackson, OL, Mississippi State

2012 – Bo Wallace, QB, Ole Miss

2011 – Austin Davis, QB, Southern Miss

2010 – Chris White, LB, Mississippi State

2009 – Anthony Dixon, RB, Mississippi State

2008 – Juan Joseph, QB, Millsaps

2007 – Damion Fletcher, RB, Southern Miss

2006 – Patrick Willis, LB, Ole Miss

2005 – Jerious Norwood, RB, Mississippi State

2004 – Michael Boley, LB, Southern Miss

2003 – Eli Manning, QB, Ole Miss

2002 – Rod Davis, LB, Southern Miss

2001 – Eli Manning, QB, Ole Miss

2000 – Josh Bright, QB, Delta St.

1999 – Deuce McAllister, RB, Ole Miss

1998 – J.J. Johnson, RB, Mississippi State

1997 – Stewart Patridge, QB, Ole Miss

1996 – Tregnel Thomas, RB, Delta State