VSA’s Addison Billings wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award

Published 11:03 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Addison Billings scored the most points at her swim meet, then got the most votes in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

Billings, a member of the Vicksburg Swim Association’s Killer Whales club team, is the latest winner of The Post’s award after receiving 466 of 1,184 votes cast by the paper’s readers in an online poll.

Vicksburg High basketball player Davian Williams finished second, with 308 votes. St. Aloysius basketball player Walt Andrews was third, with 221, and Warren Central soccer player Brooke Steed fourth with 189.

Billings won five events and the 11-12-year-old girls high points award at the 2023 Underdog Invite Nov. 4-5 in Cleveland.

Billings won the 11-12-year-olds’ 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard individual medley, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle. She also finished second in the 50 yard breaststroke and 100 freestyle, and third in the 100 breaststroke.

Congratulations to Addison and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

