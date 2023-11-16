City takes lease-purchase proposals under advisement Published 11:31 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday took a second shot at getting a lease-purchase agreement to pay for two fire trucks, taking four proposals under advisement.

The proposals are being and referred to a committee appointed by Mayor George Flaggs to review project bids.

Submitting proposals to handle the lease purchase were Delta Bank, 4.7 percent; Trustmark Bank, 4.98 percent; Flagstar Public Finance of Towson, Md., 5.244 percent; and Bank Funding LLC, Towson, Md., 5.01 percent.

Email newsletter signup

The board initially advertised for proposals in early September and opened four on Sept. 18 with Trustmark Bank having the low bid at 4.91 percent. Four days later, at a Sept. 29 meeting, the board learned that Flagstone had submitted a bid on the lease purchase on time for the opening but the package was mislaid and not included when the bids were opened. Flagstone’s bid was 4.798; lower than any of the four bids opened by the board on Sept. 18.

City Clerk Walter Osborne said a delivery service delivered the bid to the city’s purchasing department instead of the city clerk’s office. He said the bid package was delivered on time for the bidding but was not discovered until after the board awarded the bid to Trustmark, causing the board to consider the attorney general’s opinion.

The board decided against an attorney general’s opinion and on Oct. 12 opened Flagstone’s bid, then rejected all bids and re-advertised for bids.

Featured Local Savings