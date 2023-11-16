Game Plan Published 10:55 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Titans and Packers

to play in Turkey Bowl

The Port Gibson Titans and Vicksburg Packers youth football teams will both participate in the 2023 Turkey Bowl tournament Saturday, Nov. 18 in Magnolia. The event features champions from several leagues around Mississippi.

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. at 1135 Cunnigen St. in Magnolia. Gates open at 8 a.m. and parking is free, but tickets cost $8 per person. For more information, call 601-730-3249.

VGSA softball registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Girls Softball Association’s 2024 spring season will begin Jan. 2 and continue until Feb. 5. There are five divisions for players ages 4-16, and the registration fee is $60 per player.

Teams will form in mid-February, practices begin Feb. 26, and the season on March 18. Registration forms are available at 601 Sports, or on the VGSA’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact Alyssa Lick at 601-218-5997; Hannah Smith at 601-218-9783; Gary Jackson at 601-415-0170; or email vicksburggsa@gmail.com.

Reindeer Run 5K

The fifth annual Reindeer Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 in downtown Vicksburg. The 5-kilometer run and race walk benefits Paws Rescue and has a fun holiday and animal theme. Runners and walkers are invited to participate with their pets, and the postrace events include a pet parade and reindeer games for kids.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the Catfish Row Art Park on Levee Street.

The registration fee is $35 before Nov. 18, and $40 on race day for the 5K; or $15 for the Reindeer Dash children’s 1-mile fun run. Online registration is available through raceroster.com.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. Several $750 scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors in the Class of 2024 at Porter’s Chapel Academy, St. Aloysius, Vicksburg High and Warren Central.

Applicants must fill out a form that includes extracurricular activities and other information, attach an unofficial transcript, and write a 500-word essay.

The deadline to apply is March 5, 2024.

To get an application form, students can visit their guidance counselor or email Red Carpet Bowl committee members Wayne Roberts at wayner@dimco.net; Johnny Reynolds at johnnylr4545@gmail.com; Lester Tzotzolas at ltzotzolas@gbtonline.com; or Jay Hodges at Jay@dmi-agent.com.