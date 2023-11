Gary Mitchell Carter Published 2:24 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Gary Mitchell Carter a Vicksburg resident passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 68.

He had worked as a bus driver for the Vicksburg Warren School District.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, Nov. 17 in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m.

Email newsletter signup