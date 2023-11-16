Holiday Tour of Homes: A sneak peek at the historic houses on display, Part 2 Published 3:33 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

This is the second in a series featuring Vicksburg’s Holiday Tour of historic homes. The history of the homes is provided by executive director of the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation Nancy Bell.

Twelve homes will be on display for the public during O’ Christmas Tree, an inaugural event, sponsored by Vicksburg Main Street and the Vicksburg Heritage Guild, as a fundraiser for the Vicksburg Main Street Façade Program. Homes will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10. Tickets are $20 or $25 with a Vicksburg Trolley pass and are available at the Vicksburg Main Street office, Walnut Hills Restaurant, 1214 Adams St., or online at tickettailor.com/events/ochristmastree.

2011 Cherry Street (Saturday Dec. 2)

The Craig-Flowers House is a Tudor Revival-style house completed in 1906 for William and Hattie Craig. Designed by W.W. Knowles, a New York architect, the house cost $60,000 and featured a three-door refrigerator, a built-in silver safe, a plate warmer, servants’ bells, and an interior fire hydrant with 100 feet of hose. In 1928, the house was deeded to the Craigs’ daughter, Hester, who had married Uriah Grey Flowers. The house remained in the family until the 1980s when it was sold to John Bobb, who had planned to turn it into an inn. It was sold again in the 1990s to Dr. Robert Clingan.

Sunday, December 3:

1325 Chambers Street (Sunday Dec. 3)

This Colonial Revival house was built in 1907 by Dr. James and Jennie Askew. It was designed by William Stanton and Son and built by J. H. Jaffray Construction Company. James was a dentist, like his father before him. The Askews’ 2-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, died in June 1910 and her brother, William, died of pneumonia at the age of 6 in 1917. The funerals took place from the house, as most funerals did in those days.

