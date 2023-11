MHSAA, MAIS football playoff schedules: Nov. 16-18 Published 10:27 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

MHSAA Playoffs

All games Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 7A

Second round

Starkville at Oxford

Madison Central at Tupelo

Pearl at Brandon

Meridian at Oak Grove

Class 6A

Second round

Grenada at Warren Central (Radio: 105.5 FM)

Neshoba Central at South Panola

Terry at West Jones

Pascagoula at Picayune

Class 5A

Second round

Lafayette at Clarksdale

West Point at Holmes County Central

Gautier at Florence

Brookhaven at Laurel

Class 4A

Third round

Caledonia at Louisville

West Lauderdale at Houston

Columbia at Pass Christian

Poplarville at Lawrence County

Class 3A

Third round

Winona at East Webster

Mooreville at Amanda Elzy

Jefferson County at Seminary

Jefferson Davis County at Noxubee County

Class 2A

Third round

Charleston at Hamilton

Union at Calhoun City

Collins at Heidelberg

Raleigh at Scott Central

Class 1A

Third round

West Lowndes at Biggersville

Baldwyn at Vardaman

Taylorsville at Simmons

Resurrection Catholic at Velma Jackson

MAIS championship games

All games streamed on MAISnetwork.org

Nov. 16

At Jackson Academy

Class 1A – Sharkey-Issaquena Academy vs. Calhoun Academy

Class 5A – Adams County Christian vs. Simpson Academy

Nov. 17

At Jackson Academy

Class 2A – Newton Academy vs. DeSoto (Ark.), 10:30 a.m.

Class 4A – Bowling Green (La.) vs. Tri-County Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 3A – Greenville St. Joseph vs. Kirk Academy, 7 p.m.

Nov. 18

At Mississippi College

Class 6A – Jackson Prep vs.

Hartfield Academy, 6 p.m.