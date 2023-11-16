Old Post Files: Nov. 17, 1923-2013
Published 2:24 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.
100 Years Ago: 1923
Matt Palmer’s orchestra entertained at the J & A cafe.
90 Years Ago: 1933
T.W. McCoy was named president of the Vicksburg Country Club. • Mrs. Harry Hammett was in Egremont.
80 Years Ago: 1943
Sister M. Marcelline Street died. • Sgt. W.H. Shields was here from Mountain Home, Idaho.
70 Years Ago: 1953
Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Garrett moved here from Sartartia. • Services were held for Mrs. Margaret Hoerner.
60 Years Ago: 1963
Mrs. Nancy Easley was in San Francisco. • Carl Fast was a patient at Vicksburg Hospital.
50 Years Ago: 1973
A silver goblet, taken from Vicksburg during the Civil War, was returned by an Indiana family.
40 Years Ago: 1983
A low of 31 degrees puts a heavy frost on windshields. • Mindy Shinn participated in Project Fingerprint at the Baptist Mall.
30 Years Ago: 1993
Lauren Earline Geter celebrated her 2nd birthday. • The Salvation Army opened its Angel Tree exhibit.
20 Years Ago: 2003
Seven churches, a synagogue and a military park monument were vandalized. • Jean G. Wylie died.
10 Years Ago: 2013
Robotics teams laid siege to the convention center. • “Blessing” of a new home for the holidays, Norma Brown and her family were to move into a home on Howard St. that was renovated by Habitat for Humanity.