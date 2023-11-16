Old Post Files: Nov. 17, 1923-2013 Published 2:24 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Matt Palmer’s orchestra entertained at the J & A cafe.

90 Years Ago: 1933

T.W. McCoy was named president of the Vicksburg Country Club. • Mrs. Harry Hammett was in Egremont.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Sister M. Marcelline Street died. • Sgt. W.H. Shields was here from Mountain Home, Idaho.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Garrett moved here from Sartartia. • Services were held for Mrs. Margaret Hoerner.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mrs. Nancy Easley was in San Francisco. • Carl Fast was a patient at Vicksburg Hospital.

50 Years Ago: 1973

A silver goblet, taken from Vicksburg during the Civil War, was returned by an Indiana family.

40 Years Ago: 1983

A low of 31 degrees puts a heavy frost on windshields. • Mindy Shinn participated in Project Fingerprint at the Baptist Mall.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Lauren Earline Geter celebrated her 2nd birthday. • The Salvation Army opened its Angel Tree exhibit.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Seven churches, a synagogue and a military park monument were vandalized. • Jean G. Wylie died.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Robotics teams laid siege to the convention center. • “Blessing” of a new home for the holidays, Norma Brown and her family were to move into a home on Howard St. that was renovated by Habitat for Humanity.