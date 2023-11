Residential burglary suspect arrested by Vicksburg Police Department Published 9:06 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Antonio Turner, 18, of Vicksburg, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, following a foot chase in the vicinity of Security Street. He is charged with residential burglary.

Turner is accused of breaking into a house on Lakehill Drive on Oct. 28. He will be held without bond until his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

Email newsletter signup