Vicksburg students learn about career opportunities at Grand Gulf nuclear plant Published 5:17 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

1 of 3

Entergy hosted more than 100 students at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station for the Department of Labor’s 9th Annual Apprenticeship Week on Wednesday and Thursday.

The goal of Apprenticeship Week is to bring employers, industry associations, labor organizations, community-based organizations, workforce partners, education providers and government leaders together to showcase the importance of registered apprenticeship in improving job quality and expanding U.S. workers’ access to good-paying jobs in many industries.

“There is a huge shortage in building craft positions,” said Dulon Shouse, DZ site manager at Grand Gulf. “I was born and raised in Mississippi, and it is important to me to show local high school students that there are other options besides college, right here at home.”

Email newsletter signup

Students from Port Gibson, Vicksburg, Natchez, Brookhaven, Bouge Chitto and Jefferson County did hands-on activities to inspire them to join a craft trade.

Activities included building scaffolds, welding, pipe fitting, insulator and electrical work, and crane operations. Entergy Mississippi linemen even showed students their bucket truck and talked about the work they do to restore power lines.

“It’s great to host students at Grand Gulf and allow them to see the different careers available in nuclear,” said Grant Flynn, general manager of plant operations at Grand Gulf Nuclear

Station. “Investing in our community is so important. We want the best local talent coming to work here at Grand Gulf.”