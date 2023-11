Woman arrested for felony shoplifting Published 5:16 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Courtney Saldana, 30, of Vicksburg was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, after she was caught taking items from Wal-Mart, 2150 Iowa Boulevard.

Charged with Felony Shoplifting, Saldana appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, Nov. 13.

She was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $10,000 bond.

