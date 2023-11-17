Basketball Roundup: Vicksburg and St. Al cruise to victories; WC drops a tough one at Brandon Published 2:43 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Another big night from Davian Williams helped propel the Vicksburg Gators to another victory.

The senior guard scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half, and the Gators crushed Holmes County Central 68-43 in a boys’ basketball game Thursday.

Williams scored more than 20 points for the fourth time in five games this season. Vicksburg (4-1) has won four in a row since dropping its season opener against Germantown.

Kameryn Bailey added 12 points for Vicksburg and Lazaveon Sylvester scored 11. Kealon Bass had nine points, including six in the fourth quarter when Vicksburg went 8-for-9 from the free throw line.

Dillon Jennings led Holmes County Central with 13 points.

Brandon 61, Warren Central 44

Brandon (3-2) used a fourth-quarter surge to pull away from Warren Central (1-4) on Thursday, and handed the Vikings their second loss in a row.

Gaylon Turner led Warren Central with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and eight rebounds, Jonathan Henderson scored eight points, and Anaias Thompson had 10 rebounds.

Warren Central is missing several starters who are still with the football team as it plays in the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs. Head coach Keith Williams said he was pleased with the effort of his other players during the early part of the schedule.

“I’m proud of them. They battled,” Williams said. “They showed tonight we’ve got a chance to be pretty decent. I’m not big on moral victories, but they took big steps tonight.”

Warren Central will take a long ride to the Coast on Saturday to play Harrison Central at 2:30 p.m., and then is back in town Monday for the River City Challenge at Vicksburg High.

The River City Challenge will feature seven games and 14 teams beginning with Lanier vs. Pearl at 10:30 a.m. Warren Central plays Ruleville at 1:30 p.m., and Vicksburg faces Forest Hill at 7:30.

Other games include Brandon vs. Center Hill at noon; Choctaw Central vs. Clinton at 3 p.m.; Pascagoula vs. Terry at 4:30; and Provine vs. Ridgeland at 6.

Tickets are $10 for the entire day, and are available on GoFan.co.

St. Aloysius 87, MSD 24

Korey Sims led three players in double figures with 19 points, and St. Aloysius defeated the Mississippi School for the Deaf in a boys’ basketball game Thursday.

Carson Gleese scored 18 points and Anthony McCloud 13 for the Flashes in a balanced effort. Tre Lee also had eight points, while Laken Bradley scored seven, and Sadler and Walker Lambiotte had six each. Four other players scored four points apiece.

St. Al also won the girls’ game, 55-28. Mallory Hobson scored 15 points, Taryn Lusby had 12, Maddy McSherry finished with 10 and Farrell Roberson nine.