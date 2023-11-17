Fundraising for children continues even as annual Jammin’ for the Kids’ hits pause Published 2:18 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Jammin’ for the Kids, a fundraising event that features local musicians, is taking a pause this year. However, this will not deter fundraising efforts that benefit children in Vicksburg and Warren County who would otherwise have no gifts at Christmas.

“The children will be taken care of,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said.

Jammin’ for the Kids began more than two decades ago when a group of local musicians decided to hold a fundraising event that would help provide toys to children who may otherwise not have any gifts at Christmas.

Not knowing how to find out who those children may be, the group reached out to Pace, who recommended partnering with the Warren County Chaplin’s office and Beyond Walls Ministries, said Barbara Thum in a previous interview with The Vicksburg Post.

Thum had gone on to say that Beyond Walls Ministries is an organization that provides services to prison inmates. And unfortunately, when men and women are incarcerated, their children may go without gifts, she said. Therefore the proceeds and toys from Jammin’ for the Kids go to support children of parents who are incarcerated and have no means to provide for them.

Pace said gifts are also provided to children in the Child Protection Service

Throughout its history, Jammin’ for the Kids has provided toys for thousands of children in the Vicksburg Warren County area, serving anywhere from 200 to 300 children each year.

Kemper Ehrhardt, who has served as one of the organizers for Jammin’ for the Kids said, “Toys and checks can still be dropped off at the River City Rescue Mission on Washington Street to Earnie Hall, who is the Chaplin at the Warren County jail.” Checks, Ehrhardt said, should be made out to Beyond Walls Ministries, which is a tax-deductible 501(c)(3) organization, and mailed to or dropped off at River City Rescue, 3625 Washington St. Vicksburg, MS 39180.

This year is not the first time Jammin’ for the Kids has taken a pause. For two consecutive years during the pandemic, the event was not held, however, the tradition of raising money and taking in toys for local underserved children continued.

In addition to dropping checks and toys off at the Mission, there will also be boxes located at the entrance of River City Rescue on Washington Street; at Toney’s Grill and Seafood Market on U.S. 61 North; and inside The Biscuit Company Restaurant at Grove and Washington Streets.

If anyone wants to donate larger items, such as bicycles or unwrapped toys that will not fit in the toy collection boxes, River City Rescue will pick these items up and arrangements can be made by calling 601-636-6602.

