Johnny Flagg Published 6:49 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Johnny Flagg a Vicksburg resident passed away surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2023, in his home. He was 84.

He was a retired carpenter and he had been a member of the local carpenters union. He was a member of Pleasant Valley M. B. Church under Pastor Joe Harris.

He was preceded in death by his parents Arnold Lee and Berta Mae Brown Flagg; his brother Robert Earl Flagg; and his wife Lillie Mae Flagg.

He is survived by his sons, Sammy Taylor of San Diego, CA, Dewayne Taylor, Patrick Flagg and Dennis Clark, all of Vicksburg; his daughters, Debra Dianne Taylor of Madison, WI, Sandra Brown, Portia Coleman, Joni Taylor, Ursula Jones, Daphne Flagg Reed and Brenda Hall Cosby, all of Vicksburg;, 26 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, in the Pleasant Valley M. B. Church 260 Highway 27 at noon with the Reverend Joe Harris will be officiating.

Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 17 at the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m.