Mason, Polk lead Warren Central soccer past Murrah Published 2:02 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

A lot of players found the back of the net, and Warren Central’s girls soccer team found the win column once again.

Jordan Polk and Allie Mason scored two goals apiece to lead the Lady Vikes to their fourth consecutive victory, 7-0 over Murrah on Thursday.

Polk and Mason were among five Warren Central players who scored goals. Rachel Opperman, Brooke Steed and Gloria Hall netted one each.

Hall and Laney Bull also had two assists apiece, while Polk and Opperman had one.

The Lady Vikes (6-1) posted their fourth shutout in seven games. They’ll play Florence Saturday at home, with the varsity beginning at 10:30 a.m.

In Thursday’s boys’ game, Murrah scored twice in the first 14 minutes and defeated Warren Central 3-1. Tyler Godshaw scored WC’s only goal, off an assist from Connor Leverette in the 29th minute.