Michael Byrd Griffin

Published 4:48 am Friday, November 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Michael Byrd Griffin are to be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 in the chapel of W H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Johnnie Williams officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.
Michael Byrd Griffin passed away on Saturday, Nov. 4 .  He was 69.  He had worked for the City of Vicksburg and had attended Mt. Pisgah M. B. Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Nellie Mae Griffin. and his brother Ernest Thomas.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Griffin, his son Kevin McLemore, his daughter Rita L. Griffin, his brother Wade Byrd all of Vicksburg and a grandchild.

