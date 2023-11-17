The Attic Gallery to hold its annual Open House in December Published 6:52 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Lesley Silver and The Attic Gallery will host a variety of artists at the gallery’s open house on Dec. 10.

Silver has been hosting the open house for more than 20 years, and she joked that she’s not sure if people come for the art or the gumbo served to patrons. “I feel it’s a little bit of both,” she said.

Several local artists will be on hand for the event, which takes place from 1 to 5 p.m.

Artists on hand will include Ellen Langford, a painter who gladly shares her process; glass artist Ginger Kelly; metal sculptor Pat Juneau; and his wife, jewelry artist, Susan Juneau. A new artist, painter David Morgan, will be showing at the Attic Gallery for the first time.

Conner Burns, who works with clay using natural materials and shapes will also be a featured artist at the gallery’s open house.

Burns is a Natchez artist whose work has been featured in books about teapots, bowls, glazes, cups and pitchers and has received awards from galleries, art festivals, art associations and national clay organizations. Burns’ work has been exhibited widely and is in collections across Europe, Asia and the United States.

For more information about The Attic Gallery or its upcoming open house, please stop by the gallery at 1101 Washington St. or call (601) 638-9221.