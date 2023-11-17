Thelma Perkins Kent Jones Published 7:48 am Friday, November 17, 2023

Thelma Perkins Kent Jones, formerly of Vicksburg, passed away on Nov. 12, 2023, at Clinton Healthcare in Clinton. She was 95.

She was a retired teacher, having taught in the Vicksburg-Warren School District.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Porter’s Chapel M.B. Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home, and on Saturday at the church from noon until the hour of service.