Thelma Perkins Kent Jones
Published 7:48 am Friday, November 17, 2023
Thelma Perkins Kent Jones, formerly of Vicksburg, passed away on Nov. 12, 2023, at Clinton Healthcare in Clinton. She was 95.
She was a retired teacher, having taught in the Vicksburg-Warren School District.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Porter’s Chapel M.B. Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home, and on Saturday at the church from noon until the hour of service.