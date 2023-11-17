‘Tis the season: Make sure to mark your calendars for these holiday events Published 6:47 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

It’s time to mark your calendar for all the holiday events scheduled in Vicksburg. From the Old-Fashioned Downtown Christmas to Breakfast with Santa, the River City has a variety of events planned for all ages. Listed below are some of Vicksburg’s main events. For a complete list and daily updates, visit www.vicksburgpost.com/calendar/ or visitvicksburg.com/events.

Nov. 19

Reindeer Roundup

The kickoff fundraiser for the Reindeer Run benefiting Paws Rescue will be offered from 2 until 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19 at Anchuca, 1010 First East Street. Activities feature live music by Ralph Miller, a special appearance by Santa Claus, Christmas appetizers, and a cash bar. Admission is $25 for adults and $15 for children. For more information, call 601-661-0111.

Nov. 24

James Ray Brown book-signing

Lorelei Books, located at 1103 Washington St. will host James Ray Brown from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. Brown will be signing his book “Death in McComb – The Jay Partrick Allen Story.” For more information, call 601-634-8624.

Nov. 24

Pictures with Santa at Sweet Baby Loves Boutique

Santa will be on hand for photo opportunities from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 at Sweet Baby Loves Boutique, 1314 Washington St. Ste. For more information, call 601-415-8204.

Nov. 24

City of Vicksburg Tree Lighting

Join in as the city Christmas tree is illuminated for the holiday season. The annual Christmas tree lighting begins at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 at the Washington Street Park in Downtown Vicksburg.

Nov. 25

Wyatt Waters Calendar and Book Signing

Lorelei Books, located at 1103 Washington St. will host Clinton artist Wyatt Waters from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. Waters will be on hand for a calendar and book signing. For more information, call 601-634-8624.

Nov. 25

Small Business Saturday

Show your support for small businesses all day on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Nov. 25

Hand Prints with Harley

A Handprint with Harley event will be offered from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at Sweet Baby Loves Boutique, 1314 Washington St. For more information, call 601-415-8204.

Nov. 26

Downtown’s Old Fashioned Christmas Open House

Enjoy all the sights and sounds of Christmas during Downtown’s Old Fashioned Christmas Open House Sunday, Nov. 26, from 1:30 until 5 p.m. Santa will also be hanging out on Washington Street from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and poinsettias will be given out to customers who spend more than $25.

Nov. 27

CPKC Holiday Express Train

The Holiday Express Train will stop at the Levee Street Station, 1000 Levee St. from 4 until p.m. Monday, Nov. 27. The six-car train will bring Santa for a visit with kids and offer visual displays inside and out for young and old alike. The event is free and open to the public.

November 27

Old Depot Museum Cookies and Hot Chocolate Sale

In conjunction with the KCS Holiday Train appearance, the Old Depot Museum will be selling cookies and hot chocolate beginning at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27 and will continue while supplies last. For more information, call 601-638-6500.

Nov. 28

Never To Late To Create Art Class – Snowy Fir

The Southern Cultural Heritage Center will offer a Never Too Late to Create art class with Karen Biedenharn on Tuesday, Nov. 28 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The class will be held in the SCHC Academy building, 1302 Adams St. The cost of the class, which includes all supplies, is $35 and $30 for SCHF members. Space is limited and reservations are required. To make a reservation, go to Eventbrite.com.

Nov. 30

Magnolia Jewelers Holiday Open Houses

Magnolia Jewelers, located at 1416 Washington St., will hold a holiday open house from 2 until 7 p.m. Nov. 30. A trunk show will also be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. For more information, call 601-429-0074.

Dec. 1 and 8

Photos with Santa

The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg is hosting Santa Claus at Oak Hall Bed and Breakfast, 2430 Drummond St. on Friday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 8 from 1 until 5 p.m. Photos will be available by Bella la Vita Photography. The cost of a 5-minute visit and photo with Santa is $55. High-resolution images will be available to download within a few days. To book a photo session with Santa, visit https://book.usesession.com/s/QrnbedWJW?utmsource=The+Vicksburg+Post&utmcampaign=3de95869a1-EMAILCAMPAIGN202311030917&utmmedium=email&utmterm=0-3de95869a1-%5BLISTEMAIL_ID%5D. Due to the limited amount of time with Santa, booking fees are non-refundable.

Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23

Christmas Carols and Cookies at Duff Green Mansion

Celebrate the magic of Christmas with Christmas Carols and Cookies beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 and Saturday Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at The Duff Green Mansion, 1114 1st East St. The event will include carolers, cookies, hot chocolate, and an adult beverage. Christmas pajama attire is encouraged. For more information or to purchase tickets call 601-636-6968.

Dec. 2

15th Annual Holly Days Arts and Craft Show

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation will host the 15th Annual Holly Days Arts and Craft Show from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sat. Dec. 2 at the SCH Center, 1302 Adams St. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music while they shop the variety of vendors. The cost is $2. For more information, call 601-631-2997.

Dec. 2

Downtown Vicksburg’s Christmas Parade of Lights

Downtown Vicksburg will present the 2023 “Merry Melodies” Christmas Parade of Lights Saturday, Dec. 2. The parade will roll along Washington Street beginning at 5 p. m. All area clubs, churches, organizations, schools, bands, drill teams, individuals, and businesses are invited to participate. Parade application packets are available at downtownvicksburg.org. or by emailing vamborn@vicksburg.org or downtownmainstreet@vicksburg.org. For more information, call 601-634-4527.

Dec. 2

Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Vicksburg Convention Center,1600 Briggs Hopson Blvd. Tickets are $7 and includes a McDonald’s breakfast, photo with Santa, Santa’s souvenirs, crafts, and activities. Tickets are available at the Vicksburg Convention Center box office or Ticketmaster.com. The event is sponsored by McDonald’s of Vicksburg, Bella La Vita Photography, Express Personnel, and Golding Barge Line. For more information call 601-630-2929.

Dec. 2

Reindeer Run 5k

The fourth annual Reindeer 5k Run, 5k Walk and 1-mile Fun Fun will start at 8 a.m. Saturday Dec. 2, at Catfish row and take take participants through historic downtown Vicksburg. Post-race events will include food provided by LD’s Kitchen, Restaurant and Catering, adult beverages, a pet parade, and reindeer games for kids. To register, visit www.raceroster.com. The event is a fundraiser for Paws Rescue.

Dec. 2,3,9 and 10

O’ Christmas Tree Historic Home Tours

The O’ Christmas Tree Historic Home Tours are sponsored by Vicksburg Main Street in partnership with the Vicksburg Heritage Guild and will be offered Saturday Dec. 2 and 9 and Sunday Dec. 3 and 10. Tickets are $20 and $25 with a Vicksburg Trolley pass and are available at Walnut Hills Restaurant, 1214 Adams St. or online at tickettailor.com/events/ochristmastree. A full list of the tour homes is also listed on the tickettailor website. The tours will begin at the first home at 1 p.m. then the second and third homes at the top of the hour at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. Tour homes are not ADA accessible.

Dec. 2

Levee Street Marketplace Christmas Open House

The Levee Street Marketplace, 1001 Levee St., will host an open house from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. The open house will include live music, pictures with Santa, Spiderman and Captain America. Activities include Mae Mae’s Forever Linx, Massage Plus, Antique Tractor Club, Outdoor Flea Market and T&J Concessions Food Truck. For more information, call 601-638-7191.

Dec. 3 and 10

Gibson Memorial and Hawkins United Methodist Church’s Collaborative Christmas Cantatas

Gibson Memorial UMC along with and Hawkins UMC will offer a conjoined Christmas cantata from 11 a.m. until noon Sunday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 10 at Gibson Memorial UMC, 335 Oak Ridge Road and Hawkins UMC, 3736 Halls Ferry Road, respectively. For more information call, 601-636-2605 or 601-636-2242.

Dec. 3

Woodlawn Baptist Church choral performance

The Woodlawn Baptist Church choir will perform “Joy of Christmas” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2310 Culkin Road.

Dec. 3

Advent Lessons and Carols

Holy Trinity Church, 900 South St. will present an evening of Advent carols led by a string quintet, acappella choral music, and scripture lessons beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. The event is free and open to the public.

Dec. 5

Vicksburg Chamber Choir presents “Love’s Pure Light”

The Vicksburg Chamber Choir will perform “Love’s Pure Light” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Crawford Street United Methodist Church, 900 Crawford St. The concert will feature familiar Christmas carols with a modern twist. Accompaniment includes organ, African drum, handbells, and a string quartet. The event is free, but donations are encouraged. For more information, call 601-636-5612.

Dec. 7

Gentleman’s Night at Sassafras

The Gentleman’s Night at Sassafras will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Sassafras, 1406 Washington St. The event will feature a bourbon tasting by John Houston’s. For more information call 601-638-3744.

Dec. 7

16th Annual Will Conway Memorial Beechwood Benefit

The 16th Annual Will Conway Memorial Beechwood Benefit will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at Beechwood Restaurant & Lounge, 4451 Clay St. Tickets are $5 and include live music, food, an auction, and a chance to win $1,000. Donations help support Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center, Rainbow Farms, and The Caroline McCollum Simrall Hood Memorial Scholarship. For more information, contact 601-619-7002.

Dec. 7 and 8

ERDC Under The Lights

ERDC Under The Lights will run from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 and Friday, Dec. 8 at the US Army Corps of Engineers-ERDC Vicksburg, 3909 Halls Ferry Road. This event is open to the public. Please enter through Gate 3 just South of the main gate on Halls Ferry Road. Donation of non-perishable food items and toys will be accepted. For more information contact 601-618-5792.

Dec. 9

Second annual Buckos BBQ Challenge

The Second annual Buckos BBQ Challenge will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Sports Force Park on the Mississippi 255 Fisher Ferry Road. The event will include free samples for guests, putt-putt, zip-line, kickball, whiffle ball, train rides, and college football aired in the clubhouse. Register online at www.sfpvicksburg.com.

Dec. 10

Old Fashion Christmas at Old Court House Museum

The Old Court House Museum, 1008 Cherry St. will host an Old Fashion Christmas from 2 until 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. The family friendly event will include a museum scavenger hunt, story time in the courtroom, live music, and re-enactors on the lawn. The event is free but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 601-636-0741.

Dec. 10

Crawford Street UMC Christmas choral performance

The Crawford Street United Methodist Church choir will perform “The Winter Rose” beginning at 10:55 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at 900 Crawford St. The choir will be accompanied by an orchestra. For more information, call 601-636-5612.

Dec. 10

First Baptist Church Christmas choral performance

The First Baptist Church Sanctuary choir will perform “Behold” beginning at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1607 Cherry St. The choir will be accompanied by an orchestra. For more information, call 601-636-2493.

Dec. 15

Paper Plus 10th Anniversary Celebration

Paper Plus will be celebrating their 10th anniversary from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 at 1318 Washington St. Santa Claus will be making a visit between 1 and 5 p.m. For more information call 601-638-3442.

Dec. 15

18th annual V105.5 Caroling Contest

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 the top scoring preliminary winners of the 18th annual V105.5 Caroling Contest will perform live at the Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd. Winners from each division will be eligible for a share of $10,000 in prize money. The deadline to enter the competition is 5 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 28. For more information and complete details to compete, visit the V105.5 Facebook page or call 601-883-0848 or email christmas@vicksburgv105.5.com.

Dec. 23

John Houston’s Wine Tasting

John Houston’s Fine Wine and Good Spirits will host a wine tasting from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 at 717 Clay St. For more information, call 601-301-4446.

