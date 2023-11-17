Vicksburg man arrested for possession of methamphetamine Published 6:51 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Burrell Hynum, 62, of Vicksburg, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 16, by officers responding to a reported theft at 601 Sports, 3500 Pemberton Square Blvd.

A search of Hynum’s car revealed illegal controlled substances, and he was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Hynum appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, Nov. 17, where he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $2,000 bond.

