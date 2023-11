Vicksburg teen arrested for possession of a stolen firearm Published 6:52 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Darnell Bates, 18, of Vicksburg was taken into custody on Wednesday after he was found to have a firearm reported stolen on Oct. 25.

Charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Bates appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday.

His bond was set at $10,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

