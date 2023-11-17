Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Friday, November 17, 2023

Copiah-Lincoln Community College kicker Brandon Gilliam, a Warren Central alum, was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. Gilliam made two field goals of 31 and 33 yards, and went 6-for-6 on PATs as the Wolves crushed Northwest Mississippi 48-14 in the MACCC semifinals.

No. 4 Co-Lin will play No. 8 East Mississippi Saturday at 2 p.m. in Scooba for the MACCC championship.

Co-Lin’s last conference title was in 2012. East Mississippi won it last year.

