Basketball Roundup: Flashes win big again; Port Gibson wins, Warren Central loses in final seconds Published 4:58 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

Heading into the Thanksgiving break, the St. Aloysius Flashes are thankful for a winning streak.

Anthony McCloud led three players in double figures with 16 points and seven rebounds, and the Flashes won their second straight boys’ basketball game in convincing fashion Saturday, 61-24 over Riverfield Academy.

Both of St. Al’s wins were by 37 points or more.

Carter Henderson added 12 points, Carson Henderson scored 11, and Korey Sims totaled nine points and six rebounds. Carson Gleese also had six points and six rebounds.

In the junior high game, Riverfield beat St. Al 45-18. Dru Gleese led St. Al with eight points.

After playing six games in 11 days, St. Al will have the next 10 days off for the holiday break. It won’t play again until Nov. 27 when it goes to Benton Academy.

Harrison Central 60, Warren Central 56

Gaylon Turner finished with 23 points and six assists, but Warren Central wasn’t able to pull out a close game against Harrison Central down on the Coast.

Harrison Central rebounded a missed shot and scored the clinching basket off it with less than 10 seconds to go.

Jonathan Henderson had 10 points and eight rebounds for Warren Central (1-5), and Anaias Thompson scored nine points. Robert Williams added seven rebounds.

“We played a great game, did everything I asked. We’re still making mistakes, but they fought to the last moment,” Warren Central coach Keith Williams said.

Warren Central will be back in town Monday for the River City Challenge at Vicksburg High.

The day-long tournament will feature seven games and 14 teams beginning with Lanier vs. Pearl at 10:30 a.m. Warren Central plays Ruleville at 1:30 p.m., and Vicksburg faces Forest Hill at 7:30.

Other games include Brandon vs. Center Hill at noon; Choctaw Central vs. Clinton at 3 p.m.; Pascagoula vs. Terry at 4:30; and Provine vs. Ridgeland at 6.

Tickets are $10 for the entire day, and are available on GoFan.co.

Port Gibson 68, Murrah 67

Kameron Brown hit the game-winning shot with 7 seconds remaining to lift Port Gibson over Murrah on Saturday afternoon.

Brown 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and made three 3-pointers in the game.

Markey Derby added 11 points for Port Gibson (1-1), and Damion Miller scored eight.

Jayden Rodgers led Murrah with 24 points.

Port Gibson plays Newton Monday at 1:30 p.m.