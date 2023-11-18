East Mississippi stuns Co-Lin with late TD to win MACCC championship

Published 11:58 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

East Mississippi Community College quarterback Ty Keyes throws a pass earlier this season. Keyes threw two touchdown passes, including the game-winning 79-yarder to Raymon Blackmon with 1:27 remaining, to beat Copiah-Lincoln 27-20 in the MACCC championship game on Saturday. (Jason Dyess/East Mississippi Community College Athletics)

SCOOBA — In a showdown that lived up to the hype of a championship game, East Mississippi Community College delivered a finish for the ages.

Ty Keyes threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Raymon Blackmon with 1:27 remaining that gave No. 6 East Mississippi a 27-20 victory over No. 4 Copiah-Lincoln in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges football championship game on Saturday.

East Mississippi (9-2) won its second consecutive MACCC championship, and ninth in 15 years under head coach Buddy Stephens.

The winning touchdown came on third-and-14 for the Lions, and about a minute after Co-Lin’s DeVon Tott threw a 7-yard TD pass to Johnnie Daniels to tie the score at 20.

Co-Lin had one last chance after EMCC’s touchdown. Tott completed a 38-yard pass to Daniels, but the running back fumbled at the end of the play and East Mississippi recovered at its 16-yard line with 46 seconds to go.

Keyes finished the game 17-of-32 passing for 246 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Blackmon also caught a 42-yard TD earlier in the fourth quarter and had four receptions for 126 yards.

Daniels rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown, and added 52 yards and a TD on three receptions for Co-Lin (9-2).
Co-Lin kicker Brandon Gilliam, a Warren Central alum, kicked two field goals of 22 and 33 yards.

Co-Lin was playing in its first MACCC championship game since 2014. The Wolves finished 5-4 last season.

