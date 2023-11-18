GALLERY: Rhode Island Memorial rededicated at Vicksburg National Military Park

The Vicksburg National Military Park hosted a rededication ceremony on Saturday for the Rhode Island Memorial, which was damaged by storms in April 2019. Friends of the Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign organized an effort to fully fund the restoration of the memorial, with support of donors and partnerships with veterans’ groups in the state of Rhode Island. Participating in Saturday morning’s events were Rob Grandchamp, historian and descendant of the 7th Rhode Island Volunteers; and re-enactors Mike Bryant, Darriel Ezell and Rick Martin; Carrie Madorf, superintendent of the park; Bess Averett, executive director of the Friends of the Vicksburg National Military Park; Brendan Wilson, chief of interpretation, education and partnerships; and members of the Sons ofUnion Veterans of the Civil War and Auxliary George Huttick, Julie Huttick and Ben Block Jones.

