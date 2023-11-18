Old Post Files: Nov. 18, 1923-2013 Published 8:36 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mrs. Nancy A. Smith was buried at Oak Ridge. • Mr. and Mrs. Lucius Butts returned from the East.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Homer Adams, the night engineer at Anderson-Tully Mill, was killed in an auto-train collision near Tallulah.

80 Years Ago: 1943

I.Q. Hoxie was ill at the Vicksburg Hospital. • The Rev. T.O. Prewitt was the Thanksgiving service speaker at First Baptist Church.

70 Years Ago: 1953

The Rev. Lacy Green assumed his duties as assistant at St. Paul Catholic Church. • John G. McCall spoke to Rotary Club.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Don Marcus announced the birth of a son, Miles. • Services were held for Mrs. Jesse B. Solomon.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. Claude Wray returned from Ocala, Fla. • Christopher Ory Miller celebrated his second birthday.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Statistics showed that 14 of 931 babies born in Warren County in 1982 died before their first birthday.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Warren Central won the 5A South State Football Championship. • Former Vicksburg resident, Dr. Alston Callahan went to the North Pole for his 83rd birthday.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Malcolm Allred walked his three dogs along Walnut Street despite freezing temperatures. • Ben Yancy Jr. died.

10 Years Ago: 2013

The county looked to file Naylor’s constable seat. • Bally Technologies Inc. settled their old gas debts with the city.