Vikings knock off Florence in Saturday soccer matinee Published 5:11 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

Warren Central’s boys’ soccer team bounced back well from a surprising loss.

Tyler Godshaw scored one goal and assisted on another, and Colby Solomon notched his third shutout in four games as the Vikings defeated Florence 2-0 on Saturday.

Solomon finished with 10 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

Email newsletter signup

Charlie Esparza scored Warren Central’s first goal in the first half, off an assist from Godshaw. Godshaw then got his own goal, his seventh of the season, in the second half for a bit of insurance.

Warren Central lost 3-1 to Murrah in its previous game on Thursday, but has come through the first portion of its schedule with a solid 6-2 record. It will be off unext week for the Thanksgiving holiday, and won’t play again until going on the road to face St. Andrew’s on Nov. 28.

In the girls’ game Saturday, Florence defeated Warren Central 3-0.