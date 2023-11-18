WANTED: Vicksburg Police looking for Mario Cortez Bailey Published 11:51 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department is looking for Mario Cortez Bailey, who is wanted for questioning in the ongoing murder investigation of Aaliyah Sanders, 21, of Vicksburg. If you have information on Bailey’s whereabouts, contact the VPD at 601-636-2511 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Sanders was shot and killed in her car late Friday in what VPD believes was an act of domestic violence.

According to police reports, officers responding about 9:44 p.m. to a call about a shooting in the 2700 block of Halls Ferry Road arrived to find Sanders behind the wheel of a grey sedan suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

Police said Sanders was involved in a relationship with her assailant.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time, police said.