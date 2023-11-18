Woman shot in car in reported act of domestic violence

Published 7:47 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

By John Surratt

A Vicksburg woman was shot and killed in her car late Friday in what Vicksburg Police believe was an act of domestic violence.

According to police reports, officers responding about 9:44 p.m. to a call about a shooting in the 2700 block of Halls Ferry Road arrived to find 21-year-old Aaliyah Sanders behind the wheel of a  grey sedan suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

Police said Sanders was involved in a relationship with her assailant.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time, police said.

