Woman shot in car in reported act of domestic violence Published 7:47 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

A Vicksburg woman was shot and killed in her car late Friday in what Vicksburg Police believe was an act of domestic violence.

According to police reports, officers responding about 9:44 p.m. to a call about a shooting in the 2700 block of Halls Ferry Road arrived to find 21-year-old Aaliyah Sanders behind the wheel of a grey sedan suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

Email newsletter signup

Police said Sanders was involved in a relationship with her assailant.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time, police said.

Featured Local Savings