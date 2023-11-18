Woman shot in car in reported act of domestic violence
Published 7:47 am Saturday, November 18, 2023
A Vicksburg woman was shot and killed in her car late Friday in what Vicksburg Police believe was an act of domestic violence.
According to police reports, officers responding about 9:44 p.m. to a call about a shooting in the 2700 block of Halls Ferry Road arrived to find 21-year-old Aaliyah Sanders behind the wheel of a grey sedan suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.
Police said Sanders was involved in a relationship with her assailant.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time, police said.