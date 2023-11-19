College basketball roundup: JSU upsets Missouri; Bulldogs remain undefeated Published 10:12 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Almost 17 years to the day since Jackson State’s last win against a power conference team, the Tigers pulled off an early-season shocker.

Ken Evans scored 22 points, Chase Adams hit a fade-away jumper in the closing seconds, and Jackson State beat Missouri 73-72 on Sunday.

Jackson State (1-5) won its first game against a major conference opponent since beating then-Big East member Rutgers 71-10 on Nov. 21, 2006. It was just the fourth non-conference win of any sort for the Tigers since the start of the 2020-21 season.

JSU’s last win against a Southeastern Conference team was on Dec. 22, 1995, when it won 87-76 at LSU.

Jordan O’Neal scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Coltie Young added 14 points for Jackson State.

Caleb Grill answered with a 3 just 16 seconds later and his two free throws with 1:17 left gave Missouri a 71-65 lead,but Jackson State finished the game with a huge surge.

O’Neal scored inside 30 seconds later, Adams hit a jumper and Evans made a layup to make it 71-all with 8 seconds remaining. Missouri’s Nick Honor made 1-of-2 free throws about 4 seconds later, before Adams hit the winner.

Honor hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Grill scored all his 15 points in the second half for Missouri (3-2).

Jackson State plays the seventh of nine consecutive road games to open the season Saturday against Georgetown.

Michigan State 81, Alcorn State 49

Tre Holloman scored 17 points and Jaden Akins added 13 to help No. 18 Michigan State roll over Alcorn State.

Coen Carr had 11 points for the Spartans (3-2), who played without leading scorer Tyson Walker (23.0 ppg), who did not dress due to illness but sat on the MSU bench in street clothes. Holloman started in place of Walker and scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half.

Jeremiah Gambrell led Alcorn State with 12 points and Jeremiah Kendall added 11.

The Braves (1-4), who narrowly lost to UAB 80-77 on Friday, were never in this one, trailing by as many as 30 points in the first half. After Gambrell gave Alcorn State a 5-3 lead with 17:09 left in the first half, Michigan State went on a 13-0 run to take the lead for good. MSU led 44-16 at halftime.

The Braves were ice cold from the floor in the first half, hitting only 5 of 34 shots and shooting just 26.2 percent for the game.

“We got two big stops early on and didn’t convert,” Braves coach Landon Bussie said. “You’ve got to have a better start and you’ve got to convert when you’ve got the looks. We started too slow.”

Alcorn plays at TCU Tuesday, for the fourth in a series of 14 consecutive road games. Alcorn won’t play a home game until Jan. 22.

Utah Valley 67, Southern Miss 65

Tanner Toolson scored 22 points as Utah Valley beat Southern Miss to open the Bay Bracket of the Jacksonville Classic tournament.

Toolson also added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Wolverines (3-1). Jaden McClanahan scored 12 points and Caleb Stone-Carrawell nine.

Southern Miss (2-2) was led by Victor Hart, who recorded 18 points. Southern Miss also got 15 points and four assists from Austin Crowley. and Donovan Ivory scored 13 points.

Mississippi State 66, Northwestern 57

Freshman Josh Hubbard put up a career-high 29 points to help Mississippi State pull away from Northwestern and win the championship game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Hubbard was 4-of-8 from 3-point range and was 7-for-7 from the free throw line, and has scored in double figures in his last four games.

After Brooks Barnhizer hit from distance to put Northwestern in front, 48-47 with seven minutes left, Hubbard took over, feeding Cameron Matthews and Jimmy Bell Jr. for layups, then knocking down a 3 of his own to put the Bulldogs up 54-48.

Over the closing stretch Hubbard scored 11 points, going 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

Dashawn Davis scored 11 points and D.J. Jeffries pulled down 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-0), who shot 46.9 percent from the field and made eight 3-pointers.

Ty Berry scored 14 points to lead Northwestern (4-1). Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg each added 13 points.

Mississippi State plays host to Nicholls on Friday.