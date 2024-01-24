Expanding the arts: Tucker teaches printmaking for kids at Catfish Row Museum

Published 2:06 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By Blake Bell

Local artist Kate Hamel Tucker was on hand at Catfish Row Museum Saturday for the second of her two classes on block printmaking, with the latest session focused on teaching children the process.

Tucker, who owns Owl House Designs in Mound took a packed house of kids and parents through the process of designing and making the prints, and then transferring them onto t-shirts.

Catfish Row Museum Director Linda Fondren said Tucker’s classes are just the latest in a long line of scheduled events at the downtown venue and encourages the public to come and take part.

For more information on upcoming events, visit catfishrowmuseum.org.

