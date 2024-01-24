Flash-flooding likely over 24-hour period Published 7:41 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Wednesday’s (Jan. 24) through Thursday’s (Jan. 25) forecast is a wet and soggy.

Wednesday’s rain chances sit at 100% and Warren County is expecting three-to-five inches of rain.

Thursday’s rain chances are 70% with nighttime chances at 40% with an additional rain amount of around an inch possible.

Email newsletter signup

Totals for the two days could be upwards of four-to-eight inches, with higher amounts possible.

According to the National Weather Service, flash-flooding will be likely and minor-to-moderate river flooding could be possible.

Officials advise that, if motorists see roadways covered with flood water, they should not drive or walk into the water.

Did you know the following facts about the strength of flood waters:

Six inches of water can carry away an adult

12 inches of water can carry away a small car

18 -to-24 inches of water can carry away most trucks