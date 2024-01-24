Flash-flooding likely over 24-hour period

Published 7:41 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By Staff Reports

Wednesday’s (Jan. 24) through Thursday’s (Jan. 25) forecast is a wet and soggy.

Wednesday’s rain chances sit at 100% and Warren County is expecting three-to-five inches of rain.

Thursday’s rain chances are 70% with nighttime chances at 40% with an additional rain amount of around an inch possible.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Totals for the two days could be upwards of four-to-eight inches, with higher amounts possible.

According to the National Weather Service, flash-flooding will be likely and minor-to-moderate river flooding could be possible.

Officials advise that, if motorists see roadways covered with flood water, they should not drive or walk into the water.

Did you know the following facts about the strength of flood waters: 

  • Six inches of water can carry away an adult
  • 12 inches of water can carry away a small car
  • 18 -to-24 inches of water can carry away most trucks

 

 

More News

TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Heather Burgess Kealhofer believes teaching changes lives

MEMA issues statewide flooding update

Volunteer Of The Week: Michelle Coccaro believes volunteerism is fuel that keeps organizations running

Local students are fall 2023 graduates of Mississippi State University

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you be taking part in Mardi Gras activities this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar