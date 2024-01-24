Flashes cruise past Victors to stop skid Published 8:28 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

After two district losses that were difficult to stomach, St. Aloysius’ boys’ basketball team feasted on an opponent outside of its league.

Anthony McCloud and Korey Sims both had double-doubles, and Carter Henderson added 15 points on top of that as the Flashes easily defeated the Jackson Victors 68-41 on Tuesday.

McCloud racked up 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Sims had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Behind them, the Flashes snapped their two-game losing skid with a balanced effort.

Carson Henderson finished with five points, six rebounds and five assists. Carson Gleese had four points and seven assists. Sadler Lambiotte only scored two points, but filled up the stat sheet with four rebounds, four assists and six steals.

St. Al (11-11) will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m., when it hosts Cathedral in a pivotal MAIS District 4-5A game for both teams. They are battling for the fourth and final postseason berth from the district.

In Tuesday’s junior high game, St. Al defeated the Victors 33-28. Lanier Lambiotte led the Flashes with 10 points, Dru Gleese scored nine and John Hossley scored eight.

Evan Mallard only scored two points, but grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.