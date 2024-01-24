Gators, Missy Gators pick up road wins against Columbus Published 9:05 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Vicksburg High took the longest road trip in MHSAA Region 2-6A and returned home happy.

Tyler Henderson scored 26 points for his second game in a row in double figures, and the Gators beat Columbus 61-47 on Tuesday to take a commanding lead in the region standings.

Davian Williams also scored in double figures, with 17 points, and Jaylin Jackson finished with seven.

The Gators trailed by four points entering the fourth quarter, then outscored Columbus 25-7 in the final period.

Mike Hood led Columbus (15-6, 3-3 Region 2-6A) with 13 points and Jayden Tatum scored 11.

Vicksburg (18-4, 6-1) took a two-game lead in the region standings with three to play. It can clinch the No. 1 seed for the region tournament by beating Ridgeland (16-8, 4-3) on the road on Jan. 30, or by winning one of its other remaining games if Ridgeland also loses one.

The Region 2-6A tournament begins Feb. 6 at Callaway High School in Jackson.

Girls

Vicksburg 47, Columbus 28

Kierra James had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Vicksburg Missy Gators pulled away from Columbus in the second half to earn a big win in Region 2-6A.

Cynia Johnson added nine points and six rebounds for Vicksburg (7-16, 4-3 Region 2-6A), and Jordan Grace scored eight points. The Missy Gators trailed 16-15 after a sluggish first half, then held Columbus (2-17, 1-5) to only 12 points in the second half.

With the victory, the Missy Gators took a big step toward securing the No. 3 seed in the Region 2-6A tournament. They have a two-game lead on Ridgeland for the spot, with three to play.

The remaining schedule is not easy, however. The Missy Gators finish the regular season with a home game against first-place Neshoba Central on Friday, and road games at Ridgeland (Jan. 30) and Warren Central (Feb. 2).