Hunting Showcase: Keegan Jacobs

Published 3:55 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By Staff Reports

Keegan Jacobs killed his first buck, an 8-pointer, while hunting with his grandfather John Lindigrin on Paw Paw Island on Dec. 27.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com or submit them online to vicksburgpost.com/huntingshowcase. Include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

