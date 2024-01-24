Old Post Files: Jan. 24, 1924 to 2014 Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

100 Years Ago: 1924

Katie Evens was out after a recent illness. • Mrs. E.J. Minor enjoyed a birthday party and dance. • John Walton died in Edwards. • An injury prevented Freda Buckman from dancing in the Venus performance here.

90 Years Ago: 1934

The Rev. C.E. Woodson attended the 107th annual council of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi in Clarksdale. • Lewis Lama and Estelle Hagan obtained a marriage license. • Members of the channel section of the U.S. District Engineer’s force occupied quarters at the Carroll Hotel.

80 Years Ago: 1944

Jack Manning was here visiting friends. • Joan Stanton, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was a guest of Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Kelly. • Mrs. Lena B. Fountain accepted a position with the War Department in Washington D.C.

70 Years Ago: 1954

Howard Brown, a Tallulah resident, died at Louisiana State University. • Cary Stewart, a sophomore at Millsaps College was here for the weekend. • Tyrone Power starred in “John Brown’s Body” at the Vicksburg Auditorium.

60 Years Ago: 1964

Paul Davis, head coach at Mississippi State University, was the guest speaker at the St. Aloysius High School athletic banquet. • John Currie died. • Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Ferris were visiting friends in New Orleans.

50 Years Ago: 1974

Joseph T. Rutland, the Walgreen Drug Store manager, received the annual award for outstanding achievement. • Leanne Metzger was selected to the Mississippi State College for Women’s basketball team. • Mrs. Barbara Curry was recuperating from surgery at Vicksburg Hospital.

40 Years Ago: 1984

Vicksburg and Warren County schools got a truancy officer, six months late, to enforce elementary school attendance. • James Luis Landrum died. • Mr. and Mrs. Randy J Arenz announced the birth of a son, Jonathon Martin.

30 Years Ago: 1994

Mark Farran became an Eagle Scout. • Jameika Jennelle Ware celebrated her first birthday.

20 Years Ago: 2004

Frank J. Pajerski, a community leader and World War II veteran died. • The first steps were taken to establish a drug court program.

10 Years Ago: 2014

Bowmar was tops in reading in state testing. • NRoute was to ferry voters to the circuit clerk’s office to pick up their voter identification cards. • Two homes were destroyed and three others were damaged in fires.