Pet of the Week

Published 3:40 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By Staff Reports

RJ is The Vicksburg Post's Pet of the Week (submitted photo).

Our Pet of the Week this week is an Australian mix named RJ.

He is a big guy with a lot of love to give. He is about a year old, good with other dogs, and doesn’t seem to mind cats too much.

RJ is at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter at 100 Mill Road. Shelter hours are 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. (adoptions stop at 2:30 p.m.).

Adoption fees at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter are $85 for dogs and $60 for cats.

For more information call 601-636-6982 or email Animalshelter@vicksburg.org.

