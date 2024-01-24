Pet of the Week Published 3:40 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Our Pet of the Week this week is an Australian mix named RJ.

He is a big guy with a lot of love to give. He is about a year old, good with other dogs, and doesn’t seem to mind cats too much.

RJ is at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter at 100 Mill Road. Shelter hours are 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. (adoptions stop at 2:30 p.m.).

Adoption fees at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter are $85 for dogs and $60 for cats.

For more information call 601-636-6982 or email Animalshelter@vicksburg.org.